Khammam: House site pattas distributed to poor

Khammam: House site pattas were distributed to around 88 poor families displaced by development works in Khammam. A programme was organised in the town in this regard where Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar participated as the chief guest in 20th division of Khammam Municipal Corporation.

Responding to their pleas by the poor people in the division, Minister Ajay reacted firmly and immediately sanctioned house site pattas to them.

Addressing the gathering in the programme, Ajay that TRS government is working for the welfare of the poor and needy. He said that it is a gift from God to be a Minister in the State. Around 2,000 house site pattas were given to the poor people so far in various programmes, he informed.

He conveyed special thanks to the CM KCR. He said that the dreams of the people in the State were fulfilled under the leadership of CM KCR.

Later in the day, the people conveyed special thanks to the minister for distributing the house pattas. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, AMC Chairman D Laxmi Prasanna , Senior party leader RJC Krishna and other leaders participated in the programme.