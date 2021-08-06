Khammam: Include private educational institutions in CGTMSE

Khammam: TRS Lok Sabha party leader and Khammam MP, Nama Nageswara Rao has appealed to the Centre to include the management of private educational institutions in the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) Scheme.

In order to support private educational institutions that have been severely affected by the Covid crisis it was essential to bring the institutions under the scope of CGTMSE Scheme to extend loans, he suggested. Nageswara Rao on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard, said a release from the MP's office here.

Like many sectors across the country that were affected by the Covid pandemic, private schools were pushed to the brink of closure, he said. There were around 4.5 lakh schools across the country, and they were not running for a year and a half. 95 percent of private schools continue to be housed in rented buildings.

As the schools were not functioning, the managements were not able to pay the rents, the MP explained. The livelihood of about five crore persons was at risk due to non-functioning of private schools.

Nageswara Rao felt that the government has a responsibility to sympathies with the private educational institutions that educate over 20 crore students.