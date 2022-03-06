Khammam: International Women's Day festivities begin

Khammam: More funds are being spent by the TRS governmenton women welfare than in the past, stated Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He launched the three-day women's day celebrations here on Sunday, following a call by party working president KT Ramarao.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he said happiness on women's faces showed how they are benefiting from the government programmes. He faulted the opposition party for questioning the progress achieved by the State under the TRS regime. They were merely politicising the issue for their existence sake, he flayed.

The Minister asked if there were any such unique schemes for women as Kalyana Laxmi, Shadi Mubarak and single women pension programmes. He informed that nearly 10.27 lakh people were benefited under the Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme across the state. Around 10 lakh KCR kits were distributed in the case of institutional deliveries so far in the State.

The government was caring not only for prosperity of women but also for their safety and protection, by launching initiatives of She Teams etc. Women were gaining their self-respect as never before, he claimed.

Later along with MP Nama Nageswara Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and other leaders, Ajay Kumar participated in mass feeding programme along with women during the celebrations.