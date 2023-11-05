Khammam: KCR cheated people, alleges Congress leader Mohammed Javeed

Khammam : In a scathing critique of the BRS government, City Congress president Mohammed Javeed raised several concerns about the situation in the district during a public address here on Saturday.

Javeed did not mince his words as he accused the government of failing to deliver on crucial promises made during the previous election. He questioned the government’s commitment to providing essential services, such as drinking water facilities and housing for the needy. “The BRS government utterly failed to give drinking water facilities and failed to distribute double bedroom houses for the needy people,” he declared.

He further criticised the government’s welfare programmes, including Dalit Bandhu, BC loans, minority loans, and Gruha Laxmi, as mere election gimmicks designed to attract votes. Javeed alleged that Chief Minister KCR lacked genuine concern for the welfare of the poor and accused him of having deceived the people of Telangana during his two terms in office. In a direct challenge to the BRS leader, Javeed demanded answers about the government’s intentions. “What face is he coming to the district for, begging for votes?” he questioned.

Javeed also dismissed the development efforts of Transport Minister and candidate for Khamma, Puvvada Ajay, claiming that they were “null and void.” He pointed out that the district had witnessed significant progress during the tenure of Tummala Nageswara Rao.