Khammam: KCR's birthday fete held on grand note

Khammam: Chief Minister and TRS party chief K Chandrashekar's birthday celebrations were celebrated on a grand scale by the district party wing across the district on Thursday.

A number of programmes marked the celebrations with the huge participation of TRS leaders and cadres.

At the district party office, TRS district president and MLC Tata Madhu Sudhan and senior leaders cut a cake in the presence of a large number of party workers.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Transport, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, along with District Collector VP Gautham and other officers, took part in the plantation of around 5,000 saplings under the Bruhath Palle Prakruthi Vanam programme in Raghunadhapalem mandal.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Ajay described KCR as 'Mahatma of Telangana.' He explained the various stellar initiatives taken by the CM for the welfare of the poor. He said the CM had been striving tirelessly for the all-round development of state. He wished KCR long life and good health.

As the CM is realizing the Bangaru Telangana dream of the people, all sections were wholeheartedly taking part in the three-day birthday fete of KCR and showering blessings upon him, he said.

Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, former MLC B Laxmi Narayana, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, AMC Chairman Sri Laxmi Prasanna, SBIT College Chairman RJC Krishna and other district officers participated in the programme.

In Bhadradri district, MLA and party district president Rega Kantha Rao and all TRS MLAs and constituency in-charges organised celebrations on the occasion and wished KCR a long life.