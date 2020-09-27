Khammam: Konda Laxman Bapuji remembered on his 104th birth anniversary

Khammam: The 104th birth anniversary of Telangana ideologue late Konda Laxman Bapuji was celebrated on a grand scale across the erstwhile Khammam district on Sunday.

District Collectors of Khammam and Kothagudem RV Karnan and Dr MV Reddy recalled Laxman's services and said that Laxman Bapuji had made several sacrifices for the cause of national movement and separate Telangana movement. They offered floral tributes to Laxman's portrait on this occasion.

They called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the inspiring life of Laxman. 'Laxman Bapuji sacrificed his life for people and Telangana agitation. He also fought for the cause of separate Telangana State.'

District ITDA PO P Goutham, Additional Collectors Sneha Latha Mogili, Madhusudhan, RDO Ravindernath and other district officers participated in various programmes on this occasion.