Khammam: Leaders pay homage to Nama Varalakshmi

Khammam: Several number of TRS and other parties and prominent persons paid homage to late Nama Varalakshmi, mother of TRS Floor Leader (Lok Sabha) and MP Nama Nageswara Rao at his house in Khammam on Sunday.



The family members conducted 11th day programme in a simple way following Covid norms. They already informed Nama fans, followers, party leaders and their family members that the 11th day programme would be conducted in simple manner with only family members. On Sunday, Minister Satyavathi Rathode, MP P Ramulu, MLAs K Upender Reddy, Ramulu Naik and Bhaskar Rao, MLC Balasani Nageswara Rao, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, DCC chairman K Nagabhushanam, Mayor Dr Papalal, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DCMS R Nageswara Rao, former MLAs Payam Venkateswarlu, K Sambhasiva Rao and Potla Nageswara Rao and others leaders met MP Nama Nageswara Rao and his brothers Nama Rama Rao, Seethaiah and Krishnaiah and extended condolences.