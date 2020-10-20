Khammam: Low-cadre cops live in tension in Agency area

Khammam: Following warnings by intelligence department, the lower cadre police personnel working in Agency areas are in tension and worrying what will happen next. It should be reminded here that the intelligence department had warned the police about the influx of huge number of Maoist action teams in Bhadrachalam and Manugur divisions in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district from Chhattisgarh State.



Bhadrachalam agency area is covered with forest and action teams may enter from all sides. The lower cadre police will not carry weapons after duty timings and there would be no security for them if they go outside after duty timings. A constable said that they do not have any protection compared to higher officials. 'We have to go alone and stay alone off duty and we worry about our safety in agency areas,' he added.

According to intelligence sources, the Maoist action teams entered into Telangana State to destroy government properties and killing police personnel to show their existence in the district again. Maoists have been trying to re-establish itself in both the divisions, as once the highly active Maoists a few years ago became invisible due to police strategy and were restricted to Chhattisgarh. They used to come to Agency areas once in a while.

But for the last few years, the Maoists have been trying to set up their basement here to increase their activities and get old glory but the police are trying to foil their plans. Supporting this, in the last one and half month, the police have killed five Maoists in Cherla and Mulugu district.

Cops got information before Mulugu encounter that several number of action teams have entered Kothagudem and Mulugu districts and waiting for the right opportunity. A senior police official said that they got information about action teams' moment in both districts and they are targeting police and government properties, but we are putting in our efforts to foil their actions and arrest them.

He informed that all police personnel were alerted and instructed not to go outside alone and be safe. Though the officials are trying to boost up courage and confidence among the police personnel, still they are afraid as they have to go out for emergency needs.

A constable working in Bhadrachalam Agency area said after duty they must return to their house and to go to other places for purchasing essential commodities and emergency items. "During these times, we don't carry weapons as we off-duty and terrified when and from where these Maoist action teams will attack us," he added.