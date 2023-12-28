Khammam: Mallu Nandini in race for MP ticket

Khammam : Mallu Nandini, the wife of senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, well-known as ‘Nadinamma,’ has entered the race for Khammam MP ticket.

After the assembly polls, the Congress party is getting ready for Parliament polls. It is searching for a suitable for the Khammam LS seat. Party leaders are choosing tickets for local candidates in coming polls of Parliament. In the five Assembly constituencies in Khammam MP constituency, Congress won four and one was won by CPI with its support. Leaders from the five constituencies are strongly favouring Nandini Mallu to contest the LS polls. They are also urging the party high command to announce the ticket to her.

Nandini Mallu played a key role in winning the assembly elections of Madhira. She campaigned along with her husband Bhatti Vikramarka, helping the Congress win in the last four elections and get a huge majority. She looked after all the activities in the constituency on behalf of her husband.

She participated in ‘Maha Padayatra’ along with her husband from Adilabad to Khammam before the general elections. She is also engaged in public services in Khammam district under the aegis of Amma Foundation which was established by her. After the general polls, she visited all the Constituencies and interacted with people in the Khammam Parliament constituency. Her visits in the constituencies saw a huge response from the people.

In 2019 Loksabha polls Congress lost the seat of Khammam. Former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary was defeated by the TRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao.

Now the majority of party leaders in different constituencies are supporting her for contesting Loksabha polls.

One of the senior leaders of Congress party K Venkateswarlu from Madhira said, the Mallu family has been giving best services to people for many years. They have been loyal to the Congress party for many years, he added. He said, Nandini is the correct person for the Parliamentary candidate of Congress party. He hoped the party recognised her services and will give ticket in coming Loksabha polls.