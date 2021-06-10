Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar appeals to people to utilise free diagnostic services

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with MP Nama Nageswara Rao launched free diagnostic centres at Khammam and Kothagudem district headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ajay informed the State government is setting up free diagnostic centre for poor people and 57 types of tests would be conducted at these diagnostic centres.

"Medical treatment is becoming more and more expensive for people. The poor are forced to sell their properties to get treatment. People are forced to go to private diagnostic centre for tests, which Chief Minster K Chandrashekar Rao had noticed and setting up diagnostic centres across the State as a gift to the poor and needy," he briefed.

Ajay said the government had allotted more funds for the development of district in all the aspects and also gave more funds to develop health services in the district. Accordingly, the government allotted 1000 beds to Khammam Government Hospital, while Madhira and Sathupalli Hospitals were updated and approval 100 bedded hospital, he informed.

Not only this, the Minister informed that the government had allotted medical college to Kothagudem district. Not only development of the beds in the hospitals, the government also setup oxygen plants in all main hospital in the erstwhile Khammam district, he stated.

The district hospitals were providing best services for Covid patients and keeping stock of oxygen, remidesivir injections.

Later, Minister Ajay held a review meeting with the Collectors of two districts RV Karnna and Anudeep and health officials on Covid spread and vaccination drive. He directed the officials of other departments to coordinate with health department officials to prevent coronavirus spread in the district. The officials should concentrate on border villages of Andhra Pradesh and provide awareness to the people on the disease.

ZP Chairmen of Khammam and Kothagudem L Kamal Raj and Kanakaiah, District Medical and Health Officers Dr D Malathi and Dr Sireesha, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and other officials participated in the programme.