Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inspects Rythu Vedika works

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with District Collector RV Karnan inspected Raghunathapalem Rythu Vedika works on Thursday, which the Minister is constructing from his pocket.



He checked the painting works and expressed satisfaction on the works and impressed by the wall paintings.

Speaking to the press, the Minister said soil testing lab works are pending and told the officials to complete them at the earliest. He informed that over 360 Rythu Vedikas were being constructed in the erstwhile Khammam district and they would be ready by Dasara festival. There was no problem for land for the construction of the vedikas and the issue of sand shortage was sorted out by the District Collectors.

Minister Ajay Kumar has instructed the officials to establish LRS help desks at all municipalities in the district to clarify public doubts.

He also instructed them to create awareness among the citizens regarding the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applicable for both urban and rural areas for the regularisation of all unapproved plots and layouts for the benefit of the residents.

The LRS was a compulsory disclosure scheme. The public should apply for regularisation of plots and layouts within October 15 and have to pay the fee by January 31, 2021, Ajay Kumar said at a meeting with the officials here on Thursday.

If the owners of the plots or layouts failed to regularise their lands, they will be denied to have water supply connections, drainage facility and registration of such lands would not be allowed and building approvals would not be granted, the Minister warned.

District Collector RV Karnan stated that licensed planners and surveyors would be trained about the 'Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020' and help the public to utilise the opportunity.