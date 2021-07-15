Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar joins paddy seed sowing

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar informed that the government is adopting modern techniques for getting more yield in the cultivating of paddy. He participated in Palle Pragathi programme from the June 1st to 10th in the villages of erstwhile Khammam district and educated the farmers on the new technology of farming. He along with local leaders sows seeds in fields and encouraged the farmers.

Addressing farmers on the occasion, he said that the new technology is very useful for paddy cultivation. He said direct seeded rice (DSR) through broadcasting (scattering seeds by hand) technology for paddy cultivation should be used for better results.

He urged the agricultural scientists and officials to conduct extensive awareness programmes to educate the farmers in the district about the new method to enable them to get better yield with less expenditure.

The Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao wants Rythu Vedikas to be constructed across the State to serve as a platform for discussions on the new cultivation techniques, informed Puvvada.