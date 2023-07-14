Khammam: MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah thanks CM K Chandrashekar Rao for sanctioning polytechnic

Khammam : MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, who has initiated many development programmes in Satthupalli constituency, has been pleading with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to grant more funds for development activities.

At last, responding to his appeals, the State government has issued a GO, paving way for the establishment of a government polytechnic college in Satthupalli. The technical education department has been tasked with the project, the GO said.

The MLA expressed happiness that with the opening of the government polytechnic college in Satthupalli, technical education would become available to local students. He expressed special thanks to Chief Minister KCR for the directive. He said that the college would enable local youth secure better employment prospects as well as get expertise for setting up own units.