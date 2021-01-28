Khammam: Munnuru Kapu community people support TRS

Khammam: People of Munnuru Kapu community of the district are extending their support to the TRS, informed party district office in-charge Gundala Krishna (RJC Krishna).

Speaking at a meeting organised by Munnuru Kapu community people at TRS Bhavan here on Thursday, Krishna informed that the government is allotting more funds for the development of various castes. He reminded that the party gave importance to Munnuru Kapu leaders in the district and gave posts to them under the leadership of district Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar appealed to Munnuru Kapu community people to give extended support to the TRS in the ensuring elections of MLC and Corporation.

TRS leaders K Janardhan, S Veerabhadram, M Nageswara Rao, K Bhadraiah, M Saida Rao, Y Appa Rao, G Venkat, G Harinadh, M Prasad, P Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the meeting.