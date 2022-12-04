  • Menu
Khammam: New voters' enrolment programme held

District Collector VP Gautham inspecting the new voters enrolment programme in Khammam town on Sunday
District Collector VP Gautham inspecting the new voters enrolment programme in Khammam town on Sunday

Highlights

The District Collector VP Gautham on Sunday inspected new voters enrolment programme here in the town.

Khammam: The District Collector VP Gautham on Sunday inspected new voters enrolment programme here in the town. He observed the programme and monitored the booth level officers. He suggested the officers to focus on the young voters. He also asked that officers to spread awareness in the people about the enrolment programme. He said that the officials should identify the voters who were transferred or died in the old list. He asked booth levels staff to explain the young voters about the importance of vote.

Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan, Trainee Collector Radhika Gupta, Tahsildar Sailaja, and booth level officers participated in the programme.

