Khammam: Officials to speed up 2BHK works

Khammam: District Collector VP Gowtham on Friday visited Tekulapally village and inspected the progress of the works on the double bedroom houses. He directed the officials to complete the works as early as possible and cautioned that the government may decide to inaugurate these houses. He also checked the quality of works at the spot and expressed happiness. Later, he instructed the officials to complete drainage system, drinking water, electricity and other works which had been pending.

District Revenue Officer Sireesha, R&B Superintendent Engineer B Laxman, IDC EE Veerupakshi, Urban Tahsildar Sailaja and other staff accompanied the Collector.