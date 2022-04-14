Khammam: Paddy procurement to commence today

Khammam: Yasangi paddy procurement in the district would commence at 236 centres on Thursday, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He held a meeting with various departments to review the measures arranged for paddy procurement in the district.

Ajay Kumar noted that during the yasangi paddy was cultivated in around 1.05 lakh acres in the district and the produce would likely touch 2.42 lakh metric tones. It is expected that around 1.7 lakh tonnes would arrive at the procurement centres. The minister directed the officials to ensure adequate availability of gunny bags, tarpaulins, weighing and moisture measuring machines.

In view of the prevailing hot weather conditions, shamianas and drinking water should be arranged for the farmers, he directed. Meanwhile, the harvesting has commenced in Palair, Sathupalli, Kusumanchi, Kallur, Nelakondapalli, Tallada, Vemsoor and other mandals. During the Covid crisis, the government bought paddy right the doorsteps of the farmers.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that in Palair and Sathupalli paddy sowing started early in the season and so did the early arrivals of produce. The administration was fully geared up to procure paddy as was the case in vanakalam season, he assured.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju and MLC Tata Madhusudhan suggested continuing vanakalam procurement centres so that the procurement could be completed as soon as possible.