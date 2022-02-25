Khammam: Parents in state of panic about children's safety in Ukraine

Khammam: The parents of students studying in different parts of Ukraine are concerned about the safety of their children.

According to the city based doctor, Babu Rao, there are more than a dozen students studying in Ukraine from Khammam district and his daughter is one of them.

His daughter, Pooja Tapaswi is studying final year MBBS in Kharkiv National Medical University. The university is situated in the Kharkiv region of the country which is under attack from the Russian military.

Dr Babu Rao informed that his daughter along with other students of the university has been shifted to underground bunkers on Thursday. 'Until on Thursday, we were in a state of panic, now I hope our child and other students will be safe', he said.

The Union Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials have neither contacted the families of the students in Khammam nor informed them about the safety of the students, he added.

Another parent, M Madhavi working at ITDA office in Bhadrachalam said her son M Vivek is studying MBBS fourth year in Bukovininan State Medical University.

The situation has left the entire family worried, she said. She hoped his son will get back safe. She appealed to the State and Central governments to bring back her son back to India safely. She informed her son along with 100 students reached Chernivsti city at 6pm on Friday evening. Her son speaks to her and explains the situation of the war, she said.

On other hand, the Police department was asked to open a control room in the district headquarters. They informed parents detailed of the students who are studying in Ukraine in various courses. It was found that a total of 13 students who are studying in various courses in Ukraine in erstwhile Khammam district.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said, a control room was opened for helping the parents of students stuck in Ukraine. He said details of around 10 students were provided in Kothagudem district.