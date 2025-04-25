Live
Khammam: Prashanthi hospital gets ISO, NABH certification
Khammam: Prashanthi Super Specialty Hospital in Nehru Nagar, Khammam, has received ISO and NABH recognition for its quality healthcare services. Hospital director Dr Kesoj Bharat Babu announced the achievement on Thursday. “The hospital is providing advanced medical treatment at affordable costs, especially for poor and middle-class patients. People from Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Nalgonda, Krishna districts, and nearby areas visit the hospital for treatment,” he said.
