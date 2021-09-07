Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar conducts surprise checks

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday conducted a surprised tour in Madhira constituency.

He visited Siripuram High School and interacted with students and asked questions from textbooks. During the visit he observed the toilets and drinking water facilities in the school.

The Minister also interacted with the teachers and the staff. He ordered the teachers to improve the strength of students. He asked the staff to provide hygienic food to the students under the midday meals programme.

On noticing damaged flooring in some classrooms, he immediately ordered mandal parishad engineers to take up repairs.

Collector VP Gowtham, Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamal Raj, District Education Officer Yadaiah, Head Master Prabhakar Rao and local public representatives were present.