Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar releases Hans India calendar

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Thursday launched The Hans India newspaper calendar at his camp office.

Ajay congratulated and wished New Year's greetings to the management and staff and readers of the Hans India.

He said The Hans India made a huge success because of giving news items on rural issues and played a key role in creating awareness among the people about the government schemes and others.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushnaiah, AMC Chairman Sri Laxmi Prasanna , Corporators Kamarthapu Murali, Naga Raju and party leaders participated in the programme. Hans district staff reporter PV Satyanarayana, regional manager (advertisement) T Mallikarjun Rao, circulation incharge Prasad and others participated in the programme.