Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar reviews Pattana Pragathi

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Thursday reviewed the upcoming programme of Pattana Pragathi which would be conducted between June 3 and June 18. At a meeting with officials, he discussed works on the sanitation, plantation and others works under the programme.

The minister asked to officers to prepare a list of works division-wise and get down to the task during the progamme, by involving all the related departments. He directed that a special officer be appointed to take care of the works during the drive in each division. They should look out for amenities, for instance, earmarking spaces for playgrounds in urban and rural areas.

District Collector VP Gautham stressed on planning and coordination and said those performing the best would be suitably rewarded and facilitated. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Deputy Mayor Fathima and corporators attended the meeting.