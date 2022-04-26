Khammam: Puvvada dares TPCC chief, says ready for any inquiry

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar threw an open challenge to TPCC president Revanth Reddy stating that he was ready for any inquiry into the allegations made by the TPCC chief.

He strongly said, "Revanth has no right comment on me."

He said, Revanth made baseless allegations for only his publicity. He recalled that Revanth Reddy had said that he would leave politics if defeated in Kodangal Assembly elections. But now he is continuing in the politics. Ajay also showed a video clip of Revanth Reddy's statements to media persons during his press meet.

He rediculed Revanth Reddy as the painter Babu. He directly questioned, "did you know about the Mamatha Medical College and how the college is rendering services to the district people."

He said Mamatha College served people during the Covid pandemic. The district people hailed the services of Mamatha College.People called the Mamatha College as the Janata College, the Minister said.

He condemned Revanth' remarks of payment of half salaries to staff by the college. He said the State Congress chief must go and ask the staff how much the management was giving the salaries to the staff. Making false statements is the habit of Revanth Reddy, he added.

MInister Ajay said every one of TRS is following in the footsteps of dynamic leaders of the party KCR or KTR.

He said, the Congress party did not give importance to Kamma caste people. He said Puvvada Ajay kumar is not served on caste he is the people man of various castes.

He said Puvvada is not flower, he is fire. People should know. He said the people of district know how did the Khammam town developed in the last few years under the TRS government.

He said Revanth Reddy is the accused of vote for note case. "He had no right commented on me, " he asserted.

He also commented on the former MP Renuka Chowdary. He said the Khammam people rejected Renuka Chowdary in the last elections.

He warned Congress party leaders and not come one by one… He said, "we are son of the soil and we have an idea on people issues. He said, "Puvvada is not a flower."

He said, the BJP and Congress conducting match fixing in all the elections. The Khammam district people should knew the politics of TRS. He said the BJP and Congress are unable to digest the development done by the TRS government in the district. He said,the Khammam district will play a key role in establishment of the TRS government in 2023 elections.

Minister for Social welfare K Eswar, MLC Tata Madhu and other TRS leaders participated in the meeting.