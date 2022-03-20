Khammam: Puvvada distributes offer letters

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday distributed job recruitment letters to the people of the IT company of Sovereign IT Solutions Software. The company selected 21 members for the jobs in IT Hub in the recently held recruitment drive.

Ajay distributed offer letters of the company to the selected 21 members in a programme and congratulated them.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that after the establishment of IT Hub in the district, the companies had recruited many people in their companies. He appealed to the IT companies to extend their services and appoint more youth in their companies.

Company Chief Executive Officer Praneeth, Managing Director B Naga Prasad Rao, Prakash, and others participated in the programme.