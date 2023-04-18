Khammam: Puvvada hands over pattas to 263 2BHK beneficiaries

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar handed over pattas to 263 BHK house beneficiaries at Tekulapalli KCR Towers here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister informed that in the first phase around 1,000 beneficiaries received pattas. Around 1,250 double-bedroom houses were built on 11 acres as a gated community by spending Rs6 lakh on each house. All kinds of facilities like electricity, internal roads, drinking water and drains have been provided along with a primary health centre and Anganwadi centre.

Puvvada said in Khammam constituency, more than 2,000 double-bedroom houses have been constructed at a cost of Rs120 crore. Another 400 houses are under construction in YSR Nagar, Mallemadugu and Allipur. The construction of houses was inspected more than 40 times.

Later the Minister inaugurated the CC roads and drains constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakhs.