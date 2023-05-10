Khammam: Rega Kantha Rao, Podem Veeraiah wrangle at government programme

Khammam: A government programme saw an ugly spat between BRS MLA and government whip Rega Kantha Rao and Congress party MLA Podem Veeraiah on Wednesday at Laxminagaram village in Bhadrachalam division in Kothagudem district on Wednesday. Forest minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Collector D Anudeep and a host of officials were present.

Indrakaran Reddy participated in the beedi leaf profits bonus cheques distribution in Laxminagaram. Government whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, district collector D Anudeep, other forest, revenue and police officials also took part in it. Rega Kantha Rao, while lauding Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s good governance, asserted said BRS would win Bhadrachalam seat in the coming elections. At this junction the Podem Veeraiah objected to talking politics at the government programme.

There ensued a heated argument between the two and. At one stage both appeared to go at each other. However, the Collector and the police intervened and pacified both. As their leaders were arguing on the dais, their supporters got agitated and raised slogans. The minister left the dais in a huff over the turn of events. People and beneficiaries were aghast at the situation. This is, however, the first time both the leaders indulged in verbal duel. Earlier, they resorted to exchange of words on social media and in print and electronic media.