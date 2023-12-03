Khammam: Release pending TS funds says Nama Nageswara Rao to Centre

Khammam : The Winter Session of Parliament received an assertive start as BRS Party’s Lok Sabha leader and Khammam Member of Parliament, Nama Nageswara Rao, actively engaged in the all-party meeting at the Parliamentary Library building in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a bid to address regional concerns, Rao advocated for the prompt release of pending funds related to Telangana. Expressing empathy for the hardships faced by the public due to soaring prices, he urged immediate measures to alleviate the economic strain inflicted on people’s lives.

Rao presented pivotal suggestions aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of both houses during the session. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive discussion on key issues, urging the Central government to address concerns related to the minimum support price for farmers, escalating prices, unemployment, Central-State relations, and public matters.

Notably, Rao called upon the government, led by the BJP, to broaden the dialogue beyond legislative bills and delve into the real-life challenges faced by citizens. He specifically urged a thorough examination of laws pertaining to the minimum support price for farmers during the meeting.

Highlighting the pressing issue of unemployment, Rao urged the Central government to prioritise discussions and formulate effective solutions. Additionally, he stressed the importance of a comprehensive discussion on the Minimum Support Price Act.