Live
- Congress says 'Sunburn' promotes drugs culture in Goa
- Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ hits the sets in Udupi
- Markets likely to move in a range
- Nitish Kumar likely to remove Lalan Singh as JD-U President, take over post himself
- Terrorists ambush army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch
- Rise in oil prices can hinder market rally of last 2 months
- Munawar, Ayesha’s chemistry, captaincy task steal the show
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ayesha gives Munawar a haircut
- Encroached road restored in Mansurabad Of GHMC
- Minister MB Patil invites Aditya Birla Group to invest in State
Just In
Khammam: SBIT secretary gets prestigious award
Highlights
Khammam : Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) Khammam secretary and correspondent Dr G Dhatri was conferred the prestigious Best Enterprising Entertainer Award 2022-23 by the Government of Tamil Nadu ICT Academy at the Bridge-2023 conference in Hyderabad, college chairman Gundala Krishna said in a statement.
He said that the award was presented as part of the ‘Industry-College Interaction Agreement’ at the ICT Academy’s 55th edition ‘Bridge 2023’ conference held in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
