Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: SBIT secretary gets prestigious award

Khammam: SBIT secretary gets prestigious award
Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) Khammam secretary and correspondent Dr G Dhatri was conferred the prestigious Best Enterprising Entertainer Award 2022-23

Khammam : Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) Khammam secretary and correspondent Dr G Dhatri was conferred the prestigious Best Enterprising Entertainer Award 2022-23 by the Government of Tamil Nadu ICT Academy at the Bridge-2023 conference in Hyderabad, college chairman Gundala Krishna said in a statement.

He said that the award was presented as part of the ‘Industry-College Interaction Agreement’ at the ICT Academy’s 55th edition ‘Bridge 2023’ conference held in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

