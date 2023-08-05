Live
Just In
Khammam: Singareni to set up 8 new solar plants
enders for second phase of 240 MW solar plants will be floated next month
Khammam: The Singareni Colleries Company, which is advancing successfully in the field of solar power generation, is preparing to set up plants in eight areas with a capacity of 240 MW each in the second phase, informed CM N Sridhar on Friday.
He conducted a special review meeting with officials on the construction of the second phase of solar plants at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.
He said that out of the first phase of 300 MW plants, the remaining 76 MW plants should be completed by October and the second phase of 240 MW plants will be constructed by October next year.
He called upon everyone to work responsibly to make Singareni a net zero carbon emission company with a total of 540 megawatts of solar power generation.
He said that the company will setup new plants in 8 areas of Singareni. He explained the details of plants which would b setup by the company: 67.5 MW plant in Mandamarri, 41 MW plant in Ramagundam-3 area, 37.5 MW plant in Singareni thermal power station, 32.5 MW plant for the first time in Satthupalli, 27.5 MW plant for the first time in Srirampur area, 15 MW plant in Illandu, 10 MW plant in Bhupalapalli area and 10 MW plant in Ramagundam-1 area for the first time.
It has been decided to set up a 5 MW plant. The procedures for the construction of these plants are already being drawn up and final touches are being made, he informed.
Tenders will be called across the country next month and construction agencies will be finalized, Sridhar said.
All the directors of the company and concerned department officials attended in the meeting.