Khammam: TDP demands Mahila Commission in State

Khammam: Demanding setting up of Mahila Commission in the State, TDP women wing leaders staged a protest in Khammam town on Tuesday.

Several number of TDP women leaders participated in the protest and took out a huge rally in Zilla Parishad (ZP) Centre. They garlanded Dr Ambedkar statue at the centre and submitted a memorandum to the statue. Later they conducted a meeting at the centre.

Speaking at the meeting, the women leaders demanded that the government must immediately set up Mahila Commission in the State for preventing the attacks on women. Stating that attacks, sexual harassment against women are raising with each day across the State, they criticised that the TRS government had failed in preventing attacks on women in the State.

TDP women leaders extended their support to MRPS deeksha, demanding podu pattas, before the Collectorate.

TDP women wing leaders M Satayvathi, T Swathi, K Rajini, Anusha, TDP Parliamentary general secretary G Seethaiah, spokesperson A Kokndal Rao, P Suresh, N Murali, Ranjith, K Anand Rao, Y James, A Venkanna and Ravi were participated in the programme.