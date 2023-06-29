  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: Tribal women welcome Bhatti’s padayatra

Khammam: Tribal women welcome Bhatti’s padayatra
x
Highlights

Khammam: A number of tribal women leaders grandly welcoming senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramaraka here on Wednesday.The tribal Women leaders in...

Khammam: A number of tribal women leaders grandly welcoming senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramaraka here on Wednesday.

The tribal Women leaders in their traditional dresses gave grand welcome to Bhatti when his padayatra entered the district. Bhatti’s wife Mallu Nandini also participated with them and danced with them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X