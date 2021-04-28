Khammam: TRS, Congress has no right to ask votes in Municipal elections informed Chintala Ramchandra Reddy

Khammam: TRS, Congress party has no right to ask votes in Municipal elections informed BJP senior leader and former MLA, Municipal corporation elections Khammam in-charge Chintala Ramchandra Reddy on Wednesday.

While speaking to The Hans India, he said, vote for BJP for the development of Khammam. He confidently said, the BJP party will get Mayor seat in the elections and will win all 47 divisions and five Jana Sena party candidates in these elections.

He alleged that the TRS government failed to develop Khammam in all aspects. The people in the town suffered a lot with no dumping yard facility in the town.

He assured that the BJP will get the power in corporation elections and they will immediately, construct double bed room houses for the homeless people, and set up a dumping yard and give the quality drinking water and construct a under drainages in the town. He also informed the number of crores rupees spent by the Central government for the development of the town already.

He condemned the Minister Ajay comments on the BJP. He said the TRS is only the competition of the BJP in this election. He informed the party leaders National General Secretary Purandeswari, Union Minister Kisan Reddy and party state president Bandi Sanjay and other leaders participated in the campaigning programme, which got good response.

He appealed voters to give big support to the BJP party candidates and cast their votes to the BJP candidates.