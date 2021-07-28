Khammam: TRS failed to fulfil its promises, says BJP

Khammam: BJP leaders alleged on Tuesday that the TRS government failed to implement promises to the people. The BJP, Kisan Morcha leaders called for a protest demanding to implement Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Scheme to farmers in the State.

Mild tension prevailed in front of the Collectorate during the protest. The number of BJP and Kisan Morcha leaders came from Zilla Parshad Centre and raise anti government slogans. The leaders tried to enter collector's office but the police stopped them, they also had an argument with police. The police distressed the leaders from the place and arrested them. Later, they were shifted to nearby police station.

The BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana demanded the government to immediately implement Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Scheme to farmers in the State.

He said, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave number of promises on farmers' welfare but none was implemented. KCR's government is cheating farmers and not giving the subsidy of the agricultural tractors and others.

BJP and Kisan Morcha leaders Chava Kiran, D Satyanarayana, Tirupathi, M Saraswathi, B Chandra Sekhar, Upender Goud, B Chandr Sekhar, Anwarkhan, Veeragoud, V Laxmaiah, K Vikram Jadav, Velpula Sudhakar, N Koteswara Rao, Papa Rao, N Narasimha Rao, and others participated in the rally.