Khammam: Vanam Venkateswarlu to bag best journalist award

Khammam: Senior journalist Vanam Venkateswarlu has been selected as the best journalist by the RSN Seva Foundation. On Saturday, the Foundation announced the list of best journalists in the State here.

Senior journalist in Khammam district, Vanam who is working Telugu daily was selected for best journalist award this year by the RSN Seva Foundation. The organisers informed that the award will be presented by the Minister for Finance T Harish Rao. Press Acadamy chairman Allan Narayana, senior journalists K Srinivas Reddy, K Ramchandra Murthy, Virahath Ali will attend as the chief guests for award function in Hyderabad on May 30.

Earlier, Vanam had received many best journalist awards from various organisations and State government as well. Vanam has written several of human angle stories and highlighted Covid outbreak news and created an awareness among the district people. The TUWJ(IJU) State vice-president K Ramnarayana, senior leaders of the union, district journalists and various party leaders and NGO congratulated Vanam Venkateswarlu on being elected for best journalist.