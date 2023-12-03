Khammam: We will come to power says MLC Tata Madhusudan

Khammam : In a confident announcement on Saturday, District BRS President, MLC Tata Madhusudan, declared that the BRS will come to power in the State. He attributed this faith to the relentless efforts of the dedicated party workers who tirelessly campaigned to ensure that the party gains victory.

Madhusudan took a moment to express heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the district party. He specifically acknowledged the pivotal roles played by the party’s top brass, extending special thanks to Party President and Chief Minister KCR, Party Working President KTR, and Harish Rao. “Their consistent guidance and unwavering support significantly contributed to the confidence of the party’s candidates during the district elections,” he said.

The district president also recognised the indispensable contributions of key leaders involved in overseeing the election responsibilities. Notably, he conveyed special thanks to BRS leader Nama Nageswara Rao, along with Rajya Sabha members Dr Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, who worked alongside him in ensuring the seamless execution of the electoral process.