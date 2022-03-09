Khammam: Women leaders laud services of SBIT

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is giving utmost importance to women welfare, state Mayor P Neeraja.

Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science and Technology (SBIT) College on Tuesday orgnised National Women's Day celebrations led by college Chairman RJC Krishna on the college premises.

Mayor P Neeraja, AMC Chairman B Laxmi Prasanna, Urban tasildhar Sailaja, Corporator B Prasanth Laxmi and women staff participated in the programme.

Speaking on the programme Mayor P Neeraja said that after the formation of the Telangana state, the women are getting honor by the government under the regime of KCR.

Later the college Chairman RJC Krishna and his wife Kavitha felicitated women staff and women leaders.

College secretary and correspondent Dr G Dhathri, principal Dr G RajKumar, academic directors C Srnivas Sharma, Dr Siva Prasad, Dr G Subhash Chander, G Praveen Kumar and HODs participated in the programme.