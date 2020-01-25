Kothagudem: All set for counting of votes today

Kothagudem: All set for counting of votes polled for municipal polls, said District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini. Speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Friday, the Collector informed that the counting centres were arranged in Kothagudem and Yelladu for two municipalities.

In Kothagudem, the counting programme would be conducted at Singareni Women's College and in Yellandu, it will be carried out at Singareni Community Hall. He said, every three wards would be appointed to Returning Officer (RO) and an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO).

The Collector also explained the process of the counting and informed that the counting would start at 8 am. Only one person from each party would be allowed at the centre. He also added that mobile phones were strictly not allowed into the centres and a media centre was arranged for dispersing information to the media.

