Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Kothagudem: All set for counting of votes today

Kothagudem: All set for counting of votes today
Highlights

All set for counting of votes polled for municipal polls, said District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini. Speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Friday,...

Kothagudem: All set for counting of votes polled for municipal polls, said District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini. Speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Friday, the Collector informed that the counting centres were arranged in Kothagudem and Yelladu for two municipalities.

In Kothagudem, the counting programme would be conducted at Singareni Women's College and in Yellandu, it will be carried out at Singareni Community Hall. He said, every three wards would be appointed to Returning Officer (RO) and an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO).

The Collector also explained the process of the counting and informed that the counting would start at 8 am. Only one person from each party would be allowed at the centre. He also added that mobile phones were strictly not allowed into the centres and a media centre was arranged for dispersing information to the media.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
5-day Jaipur Literture Festival kickstarts24 Jan 2020 7:44 PM GMT

5-day Jaipur Literture Festival kickstarts

Tata-Mistry Verdict Supreme Court stays NCLAT order on RoC plea for changes
Tata-Mistry Verdict Supreme Court stays NCLAT order on RoC plea...
Supreme Court refuses to set aside panel report on power staff
Supreme Court refuses to set aside panel report on power staff
UoH alumnus presented Springer Award to Dr. Achala Bakshi
UoH alumnus presented Springer Award to Dr. Achala Bakshi
HLG proposes transfer of
HLG proposes transfer of 'health'from State to concurrent list:...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Payal Rajput24 Jan 2020 5:21 PM GMT

Payal Rajput's cop story revived?

Disco Raja: A dead man comes alive in forgettable fare
Disco Raja: A dead man comes alive in forgettable fare
Shama Sikander to celebrate Republic Day
Shama Sikander to celebrate Republic Day
Dia Mirza: I faced a stalker when I was younger
Dia Mirza: I faced a stalker when I was younger
Sanya Malhotra to hit the road
Sanya Malhotra to hit the road


Top