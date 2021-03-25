KTR hands over cheque to deceased TRS leader's family

Khammam: MAUD and IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao handed over a cheque to the family of TRS leader Bhimeshwar Rao, who was killed by Maoists in Venkatapuram mandal in October 2020. TRS leader Bhimeshwar Rao was an active TRS leader in the mandal and strived hard for the party development in agency mandal for the last few years.



The government announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and the party announced Rs 5 lakh to his family after Raos' death. Minister KTR and district Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar handed over the cheque to Rao's wife Kumari in Hyderabad on Thursday.

KTR interacted with Rao's family members and promised them to provide a government job to his family members. He also assured that the party will support the party leaders and activists, who strived for the party.

MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Venkatapuram ZPTC Ramana, party president Gampa Rambabu, Subrahmanyam and others were present on the occasion.