KTR likely to visit Khammam on June 11

Khammam: IT Minister KT Rama Rao will visit to inaugurate several development works in the city on June 11, informed Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar on Wednesday.

He held a meeting with officials to discuss the arrangements for the Minister KTR's visit.

He appealed to all leaders and activists to participate in the meeting to make it a success.

Earlier, the leaders inspected the public meeting ground and SUDA park, Bruhath Prakruthivanam and others development works in the programme.