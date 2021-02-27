Lakaram tank bund will become major attraction in Khammam city

Khammam: Khammam District Collector RV Karnan expressed satisfaction on the development works in Khammam town. On Friday, he instructed the officials to complete the works of the ongoing suspension bridge at Lakaram tank bund and at the district headquarters, as per schedule.



He along with Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi visited the construction site to inspect the progress of works. Lakaram tank bund, which has become a major attraction in the city, would become even more attractive after the bridge is constructed, he said. The suspension bridge is being built to offer entertainment to the citizens in Khammam, the Collector said. He inspected the foundation works that were underway and directed the officials concerned to maintain quality in the works.

Karnan informed that in order to facilitate the construction works, water level in the tank was reduced. He directed the irrigation officials to carry out works like removal of silt and revetment of the bund, if required.

Facilities like open gym, walking track, rope cycling and others were already available at the tank bund for the convenience of the people. Trainee Collector Varun Reddy, CE (Irrigation) Shankar Naik, District Tourism Officer Suman Chakravarthy and others were present.