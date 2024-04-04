Mahabubnagar: Collectorate staff set up Ambali centre

Mahabubnagar : As scorching temperatures grip Mahabubnagar district, District Collector G Ravi Nayak inaugurated an ‘Ambali’ centre at the Integrated District Offices Complex, providing a respite for locals battling the sweltering summer heat. The District Class IV Employee’s Association set up the Ambali Kendra and Chelivendram to provide free Ambali, a traditional rehydrating soup, and safe, cool drinking water to the people as well as visitors.

Expressing his appreciation at the initiative, Collector Nayak underscored the importance of such amenities, especially for workers and employees striving in the heat, urging them and the general public to utilise the facilities to quench their thirst and alleviate the effects of the hot weather. Ambali, known for its rehydrating properties and ability to cool the body, offers instant energy and helps satiate hunger—a much-needed relief during the scorching summer months.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Additional Collector of Local Bodies, Shivendra Pratap, and Revenue Collector S Sudhakar. Notable attendees included Mohan Rao, District Forest Officer (DFO), Satyanarayana, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Krishna Narender, President of the Class IV Employees Association, and several others were present.