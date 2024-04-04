Live
- Karimnagar: 90% discount earns civic bodies record property tax
- Google Search’s ‘more about this page’ feature now available in Hindi
- Women taking the lead in the world of finance: Survey
- Special module to prepare kids for formal education
- Mahabubnagar: Collectorate staff set up Ambali centre
- Essential skills for success in a rapidly changing world
- Mahesh Babu's "Kurchi Madatha Petti" Song Rocks NBA Halftime in the US
- Virat Kohli is the face of Asian Paints’ new launch
- New govt’s task for 100 days
- Weak global cues keep mkts in red for 2nd session
Just In
Mahabubnagar: Collectorate staff set up Ambali centre
As scorching temperatures grip Mahabubnagar district, District Collector G Ravi Nayak inaugurated an ‘Ambali’ centre at the Integrated District Offices Complex, providing a respite for locals battling the sweltering summer heat.
Mahabubnagar : As scorching temperatures grip Mahabubnagar district, District Collector G Ravi Nayak inaugurated an ‘Ambali’ centre at the Integrated District Offices Complex, providing a respite for locals battling the sweltering summer heat. The District Class IV Employee’s Association set up the Ambali Kendra and Chelivendram to provide free Ambali, a traditional rehydrating soup, and safe, cool drinking water to the people as well as visitors.
Expressing his appreciation at the initiative, Collector Nayak underscored the importance of such amenities, especially for workers and employees striving in the heat, urging them and the general public to utilise the facilities to quench their thirst and alleviate the effects of the hot weather. Ambali, known for its rehydrating properties and ability to cool the body, offers instant energy and helps satiate hunger—a much-needed relief during the scorching summer months.
The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Additional Collector of Local Bodies, Shivendra Pratap, and Revenue Collector S Sudhakar. Notable attendees included Mohan Rao, District Forest Officer (DFO), Satyanarayana, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Krishna Narender, President of the Class IV Employees Association, and several others were present.