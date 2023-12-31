Live
Just In
Mahabubnagar: Jupally urges active participation in ‘Praja Palana’
Mahabubnagar : Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, during his participation in the Praja Palana Programme in Kollapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Saturday, urged citizens to actively engage in the initiative to resolve long-standing issues.
Jupally reviewed the process of receiving applications for the Abhayahastham schemes. He interacted with applicants, ensuring that details were accurately conveyed, and applications properly filled. Strict measures were directed against the sale of applications, and the involvement of public representatives alongside officials was encouraged.
Addressing the gathering, Jupally highlighted the sacrifices made for the formation of Telangana and the state’s goal to fulfill the aspirations of all sections of society.
Responding to a complaint about officials soliciting bribes for government scheme benefits, the Minister asserted zero tolerance for such practices, urging citizens to report incidents for swift investigation and action.
He warned against any harassment faced by common people seeking resolution of problems, asserting that leaders and officials must prioritise public service. Moreover, the Minister underscored the government’s dedication to ensuring that every scheme reaches its intended beneficiaries.