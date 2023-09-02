Mahbubnagar: Induction classes for engineering students organised

Mahbubnagar : The ‘Prerana’ induction classes were held for the first year Engineering students at Jayaprakash Narayana Engineering College on Friday.

As part of the week-long induction classes for the newly admitted engineering students, inspirational speeches and motivational lectures were given by leading social activists Hanmanthu Reddy, president of Bharat Bharati Social Culture organisation, at the JPNCE Auditorium.

On the 5th day of the Induction Week, Hanmanthu Reddy ignited enthusiasm and motivated the newly joined engineering students by his high decibel motivational words. He said that students must make sure that they stay strong both physically and mentally so that they can take up any challenge with more vigour and determination. “Engineering students must stay strong both physically and mentally throughout the day, so that they can give their 100 per cent dedication towards their education and challenging engineering career ahead,” observed Reddy.

Hanmanthu Reddy, who is a retired employee, also stressed that the students should have faith in themselves and believe that what they do is going to make a difference in society. Only then they can emerge as successful citizens of this country and pave the path of future development. He also suggested the students adopt diverse fields of career paths and gain knowledge on all kinds of subjects and utilise their intellectual talents and technical knowledge to bring out solutions for the complex problems faced by society.

College Principal Dr. Sujeevan Kumar, College Executive Officer Dr. Lingan Gowda Kulkarni was present on the occasion. Programme coordinator N Rajesh, Dr Saikrishna and students participated in the programme.