Mahbubnagar: JPNCE offers free hostel facility to all girl engineering students

Mahbubnagar: The Jayaprakash Narayana College of Engineering (JPNCE) has decided to provide free hostel facility to all girl students who pursue Engineering courses at the college, irrespective of the community they belong.

Informing this, JPNCE chairman KS Ravi Kumar said his college has taken this decision in view of inability of some parents to pay hostel fee to educate their daughters.

He said recently when he was interacting with some parents and few persons from Red Cross Society, he learnt that many girl students who had studied up to intermediate in the government residential junior colleges and wanted to pursue higher education were forced to stay at home just because their parents could not afford to pay their boarding expenses and more over they are concerned about the safety of their children.

After realising this, the chairman decided to provide free hostel facility to all the girl students who wish to pursue engineering education at JPNCE.

“The main reason for taking this important decision is to see that the girl student who are from poor economical background in the rural areas do not stay away from pursuing professional Engineering and technical education just because they cannot afford their boarding expenses. We want to fill this gap and want to attract more girl children from rural areas towards engineering education,” informed the chairman.

Giving a call to the girl students, the JPNCE chairman urged the parents of all girl students who have completed intermediate MPC group and want to pursue engineering education to opt for JPNCE College as the college is having all necessary facilities and is even trying to get NAAC Accreditation in the coming days.