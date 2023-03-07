Major ITC initiative at govt schools

ITC's Paper Board and Speciality Papers (PSPD) division is winning praise for undertaking development of government schools under the Mission SunehraKal. It provided new infrastructure to 92 government schools in Kothagudem district. Recently, Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao inaugurated two school buildings in Iravendi gram Panchayat. They were refurbished at a cost of Rs 15 lakhs.





ITC is also promoting hygiene and cleanliness with gender-inclusive toilets and wash rooms, providing school notebooks and stationery for all the government schools in its operational areas. A press release said that as many as 36 Anganwadi centres were also provided infrastructure support. To boost primary education, it is facilitating imparting arithmetic and language skills for physical, cognitive and emotional development of children. So far over 16,000 children have been covered. Addressing the digital divide among rural and urban children, it has equipped 20 schools with state-of-the-art digital infrastructure.



