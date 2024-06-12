Merged 5 panchayats with AP

Khammam: During the bifurcation of the State, 7 mandals of the joint Khammam district were merged with Andhra Pradesh under the name Polavaram submerge.

As a part of this, a gazette was published including Kannaigudem , Picchukulpadu, Yetapaka, Gundala and Purushottam Patnam panchayats which were not flooded in Andhra Pradesh. With the decision of the then Central government, along with the residents of Bhadrachalam, the people of the villages of the five panchayats merged with Andhra are also facing serious difficulties. Bhadrachalam town does not even have a place to dump garbage, so garbage is being dumped near the embankment on the banks of the Godavari.

Also, the people of the fivepanchayats merged with Andhra have to travel hundreds of kilometres to go to the district government offices. These five panchayats are far away from Alluri Seetaram Raju district centre in Andhra Pradeh and are not seeing any development. The people of these five panchayats are also demanding that their panchayats should be merged with Bhadrachalam.

The people of the holy town also desire to see these panchayats back with them. For ten years this matter has been an election issue for all parties.

It became a slogan, but there is no record of anyone trying hard. The then Telangana minister Tummala Nageswara Rao discussed the matter with AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu responded positively but did not take a step forward. In the recent parliamentary elections, candidates from all political parties chose the issue of merger of five panchayats as their agenda. The Congress party also highlighted this in their manifesto and said that if they win, they would get five panchayats in Bhadrachalam.

Now again with the formation of Chandrababu Naidu’s coalition government in Andhra, hopes have revived among the people. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and CM-elect of AP Chandrababu Naidu have good rapport, and people believe that they would do their best for the merger of the five panchayats with Bhadrachalam. Ram Temple In Telangana, about 889 acres of Ram Temple lands remained in the Purushotha Patnam Gram Panchayat which merged with Andhra.

If development work is to be carried out in those lands, people and public representatives are blocking it. On one occasion, the officials of the Ram temple were also attacked. On behalf of Telangana State government, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao spoke to Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu and the people of Bhadrachalam town and the people of the five panchayats merged in Andhra also want to merge the five panchayats back into Bhadrachalam.

A villager of Kannayagudem Panchayat K Ramesh speaking to The Hans India, He said, we want to merge five panchayats in Telangana state.

He hoped the new government of TDP will do this for the development of Temple Town Bhadrachalam. The panchayats of five were no use of AP and it was no affected over the Polovaram project, the people did not pay interest on go to solve their issues of Padeuru which was the district head quarter of ASR district in AP he noted.