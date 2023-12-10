Ministers to visit Khammam today

Khammam : The State Revenue, Housing and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy will visit the joint Khamma district on Sunday. This would mark his first visit after the oath taking ceremony. He, along with Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao will participate in the tour of the district.

In this regard, Congress leaders, activists and fans of Ponguleti are expected to gather in large numbers at the Nayakan Gudem in Kusumanchi mandal at the district border where they have arranged a warm welcome. In addition, Congress MLAs of both the districts will also be present. On this occasion, their tour will continue in Khammam, Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam constituencies. Tumburu Dayakar Reddy, in charge of the Ponguleti camp office, in a statement on Saturday, requested the Congress party leaders, activists and fans to make this tour a success.