Live
- Impact assessment of affirmative measures will ensure minimum gaps, maximum outcomes
- Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urges beneficiaries to avail schemes
- Deprived woman candidate protests by tonsuring head
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 December, 2023
- Vijayawada: Farmers’ associations to stage protests tomorrow
- Sex-racket busted in Palghar
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 10 December, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 10 December, 2023
- Srivari laddu preparation as per Dittam: Potu workers
- Triumph & Disaster: Treat the two impostors just the same
Just In
Ministers to visit Khammam today
The State Revenue, Housing and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy will visit the joint Khamma district on Sunday.
Khammam : The State Revenue, Housing and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy will visit the joint Khamma district on Sunday. This would mark his first visit after the oath taking ceremony. He, along with Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao will participate in the tour of the district.
In this regard, Congress leaders, activists and fans of Ponguleti are expected to gather in large numbers at the Nayakan Gudem in Kusumanchi mandal at the district border where they have arranged a warm welcome. In addition, Congress MLAs of both the districts will also be present. On this occasion, their tour will continue in Khammam, Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam constituencies. Tumburu Dayakar Reddy, in charge of the Ponguleti camp office, in a statement on Saturday, requested the Congress party leaders, activists and fans to make this tour a success.