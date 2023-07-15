Mission Bhagiratha employee hangs self over financial burden

Nalgonda: A Mission Bhagiratha employee reportedly committed suicide due to insufficient salary and financial hardships. Before taking the extreme step, she wrote a letter saying that she was unable to raise children with a low salary and committed suicide. The incident took place in Haliya of Nalgonda district.



According to the police, Singham Pushpalata (26) of Tirumalagirisagar mandal Alwala village got married to Mahesh who works as a contract employee at Panagal Mission Bhagiratha Water Treatment Centre. They have a daughter Sanvita and a son Babu Sainandan.

Mahesh committed suicide a year ago as he could not support his family with enough salary. With this, the job was given to Pushpalata. After that she was staying with her children in a rented house in Sai Pratap Nagar. On Thursday evening, she committed suicide by hanging herself in her house.

She wrote a letter saying that her salary of Rs.9500 was not enough and she was facing difficulties as it was not received on time. The letter states that the doctors told her that she had a lump in her stomach and that the operation would cost Rs 2 lakhs.