  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres

MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
x
Highlights

Khammam: Paleru MLA Kandala Upender Reddy inspected Jalagam Nagar, KBR Nagar and Pedda Tanda areas under Khammam Rural Mandal which were the flood-hit...

Khammam: Paleru MLA Kandala Upender Reddy inspected Jalagam Nagar, KBR Nagar and Pedda Tanda areas under Khammam Rural Mandal which were the flood-hit areas of Munneru and shifted the people to the rehabilitation centres.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad