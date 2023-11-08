Live
More families join BRS
Palair (Khammam): In a major jolt to the Congress party in Birolu village on Tuesday, around 100 families from Birolu village of Thirumalayapalem Mandal joined the BRS party. The families, who belonged to the Congress party, were officially welcomed into the BRS fold by MLA Kandala Upender Reddy.
Welcoming the members into the party, he presented them with the official pink scarves of BRS. He said that he would support them and urged them to work for the party’s progress. In turn, the new members asserted their support for BRS.
